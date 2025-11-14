After 20 Years Without A Home, Poet El Rivera Gets A Second Chance Thanks To Thread Haus Co.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2025 5:54 pm - For 20 years, Leimert Park poet El Rivera called her car home. Today, she finally has a roof over her head. But a new challenge remains: keeping that home. Los Angeles streetwear brand Thread Haus Co. is stepping in to help.

After living in her car for 20 years, Leimert Park poet El Rivera recently secured housing. Now she faces a new challenge: affording her rent. Los Angeles streetwear brand Thread Haus Co. is stepping in to help.

Thread Haus will host a holiday pop-up at Sole Folks, a Black-owned fashion and retail co-op in Leimert Park, the weekend of November 16. Proceeds from the event will go directly to a fund that helps Rivera maintain her housing and cover essentials.

“El is an incredible poet with a powerful voice,” said Manny Jackson, founder of Thread Haus.“As a community, we should rally behind her.”

At the pop-up, Rivera will join Thread Haus family as a representative for the StreetSleeper Initiative, a project that turns fashion into functional shelter. The StreetSleeper is a versatile jacket that can convert into a backpack or a sleeping bag.

Community members are invited to bring gently used garments to the event. Thread Haus team will upcycle these items into signature pieces such as crew caps, cloaks, jackets, and bags. The initiative promotes sustainability, creativity, and community engagement.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Thread Haus Design 4 Dignity Pop-Up & Community Fundraiser

WHERE: Sole Folks, 4317 Degnan Blvd. Los Angeles

WHEN: November 16-20, 2025

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

.Support El Rivera: Gift cards or essential items are welcome. Contributions will help provide housing, transportation, and food security.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Founded in 2019, Thread Haus Co. is a Los Angeles streetwear brand that combines style with purpose. Known for the iconic crew cap, the brand also created the StreetSleeper, a jacket that converts into a backpack or sleeping bag. Thread Haus operates on five pillars: community, education, sustainability, innovation, and creativity. In 2022, the brand received the Green Arrow Product Award from the California Product Stewardship Council.

