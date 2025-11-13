Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Bostwana Establish Diplomatic Relations (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. On November 1, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Tofig Musayev and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Botswana to the United Nations Charles Masole signed in New York a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two States, Trend reports with reference to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

The Joint Communiqué expresses the desire of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Botswana to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between their countries and peoples.

The document also stresses that the Governments of both States are guided by the Charter of the United Nations and the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, in particular those relating to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The Permanent Representatives also signed a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, requesting to circulate the Joint Communiqué as a document of the United Nations.





