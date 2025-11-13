Azerbaijan, Bostwana Establish Diplomatic Relations (PHOTO)
The Joint Communiqué expresses the desire of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Botswana to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between their countries and peoples.
The document also stresses that the Governments of both States are guided by the Charter of the United Nations and the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, in particular those relating to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.
The Permanent Representatives also signed a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, requesting to circulate the Joint Communiqué as a document of the United Nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment