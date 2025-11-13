FLYR Expands Two-Year Presence And Major Investment In Saudi Arabia With Regional Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology leader celebrates its permanent presence in Riyadh following nearly two years of embedded partnership with Riyadh Air

Regional HQ supports travel commerce transformation across Saudi Arabia, creating new opportunities for local talent

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the leading provider of next-generation travel retailing technology known as 'Offer & Order', helping major airlines and travel suppliers become modern retailers, today announced the opening of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, formalizing the company's existing presence in the Kingdom. This milestone follows nearly two years of close collaboration with Riyadh Air, during which FLYR has deployed over 200 team members to support the airline's launch as the world's first full-service carrier operating without legacy technologies that hold it back.

Since inception, FLYR has raised $500 million to accelerate its mission of modernizing travel commerce globally, investing much of that sum in its groundbreaking engagement with Riyadh Air and the foundation it will provide to other major airlines. The establishment of a regional headquarters in Riyadh reflects the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. The move positions FLYR to deploy its transformative technology across travel retailers in the Kingdom, enabling unified cross-selling and cross-servicing across travel, experiences, accommodations, and services.

"Being embedded with Riyadh Air in the Kingdom has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO of FLYR, who recently attended the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. "At Riyadh Air, we're not just building an airline-as incredible as that opportunity is-we're contributing to Vision 2030's transformation of the Kingdom and its tourism drive. Being part of a project of that scale and ambition is exhilarating for me and the whole team."

From a Pioneering Airline to Kingdom-wide Travel Ecosystem

The Riyadh Air program represents the premier example of transforming airlines into modern retailers through Offer & Order technology spearheaded by IATA and now brought to life by FLYR. Unlike legacy airline systems that are limited to rigid, flight-only transactions, FLYR's platform enables true retail flexibility and operational efficiency, allowing airlines to bundle products dynamically, personalize offerings, and create seamless customer experiences across all touchpoints.

FLYR's platform enables a unified shopping cart experience where travelers build complete journeys - selecting flights, choosing hotels, booking activities, and purchasing services from multiple providers - all within a single, embedded experience that requires no redirects to other brands or platforms. Airlines expand the scope of products they can sell, regional retailers gain access to customers during the booking flow, and travelers maintain one place to manage their entire trip and add services as needed throughout their journey.

"This unified commerce approach has transformative potential for Saudi Arabia's tourism sector," added Mans. "Imagine a traveler booking a complete Saudi experience – flights on Riyadh Air, accommodations through local hospitality partners, cultural experiences through the Saudi Tourism Authority, and transportation services – accessed through a unified shopping cart that's present wherever customers want to buy. That's the future we're building."

Partnering to Build Saudi Arabia as a Global Aviation Hub

Evidencing FLYR's commitment to Saudi Arabia's transformation, CEO Alex Mans recently joined airline CEOs Ed Bastian of Delta Air Lines, Tony Douglas of Riyadh Air, and His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Aiomar of Saudia for a private forum assembled by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Hosted by PIF Senior Directors Raid bin Abdullah Ismail and Muhammad Ovais Yousuf, the meeting focused on the future of aviation and tourism in the country, coinciding with Delta's announcement of new direct flights from the U.S. to Riyadh.

"The vision for Saudi Arabia's aviation future is exceptionally bold and exciting," said Rafat Ali, CEO of Skift, who moderated the session. "Bringing it to life will require exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership we saw in that room. These are executives willing to challenge conventions and build something transformative."

Co-Location Has Accelerated Innovation and Delivery

"There's no substitute for being in the same room when you're building something this transformative," said Barry Rodgers, VP of Program Delivery at FLYR. "Working side-by-side with the Riyadh Air team every day allows us to move at the speed this project demands. We can solve challenges and pivot toward opportunities immediately. This level of collaboration and embedded partnership is what makes ambitious timelines achievable."

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, added: "At Riyadh Air, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We are not just launching an airline; we are launching a new era of air travel. Our partnership with FLYR empowers us to harness the latest technologies to deliver a truly personalized and seamless travel experience, exceeding expectations at every step of the journey and offering our guests a virtually unlimited range of options at every touchpoint."

About FLYR

FLYR is modernizing airline commerce as the technology leader in Offer & Order retailing. Its open, modular platform and proprietary Legacy Translator technology integrate seamlessly with existing systems, enabling airlines to innovate faster and deliver flexible, customer-centric retail experiences. Trusted by leading carriers worldwide, FLYR powers mission-critical retailing operations that define the future of travel.

FLYR is seeking talented professionals from within Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom's goals of developing local technology expertise and creating high-value career opportunities for Saudi nationals.

