Montréal Exchange Opens The Market

Participants from across Canada started with a virtual portfolio valued at $100K and over six weeks, learned about options, strategized and traded to earn the highest returns, and the chance to win weekly cash prizes of $500, and ultimately the $5K grand prize and bragging rights as Canada's Top Options Trader.
The Montréal Exchange would like to congratulate the grand prize winner of the contest-Canada's Top Options Trader, Aniket Shah. In addition, we remind Canadians that November is a good opportunity to invest in their financial well-being and set intentions about their finances.
