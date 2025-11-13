UAE Vs Iraq: Luanzinho's Goal Leads To Hard-Fought Draw In World Cup Playoff

The UAE fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the fifth round of the AFC World Cup playoff at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Brazil-born midfielder Luanzinho's 18th-minute goal kept the UAE hopes alive after Iraq took the lead in the 10th minute through Ali Al Hamadi.

The second leg of the playoff will be played at Basra International Stadium in Iraq on November 18, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental qualifying tournament scheduled for March in Mexico.

The top two teams in Mexico will earn the final two slots in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The UAE are aiming to end their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance, having made their debut at Italia 1990.

On Thursday, backed by their passionate fans, the UAE started confidently, but it was the Iraqi team that struck the first blow, which silenced the crowd.

Amir Al Ammari's free-kick confused the UAE defenders in the penalty area as Akam Hashim took advantage of the situation and sent in a cross which was converted by Al Hamadi in style.

Stunned by the early goal, the home team regrouped and started dominating the midfield with their nice passing game.

The aggressive response produced the equaliser just eight minutes after Al Hamadi's goal for Iraq.

A flowing move saw Abdalla Ramadan in possession as the UAE winger sent in a cross which was headed home by Luanzinho, sparking wild celebrations on the field and in the stands.

Despite the UAE's attempts to build on the momentum, the Iraqis defended resolutely.

In the second half, Cosmin Olaroiu, the UAE head coach, adopted the same attacking approach to keep the pressure on the Iraqi defence.

And in the 96th minute of the dramatic contest, the UAE thought they had the match-winning goal when Caio Lucas found the back of the net.

But the Brazil-born winger was found offside as the goal was ruled out by the referee, keeping the two-legged tie delicately poised as the two teams now head to Basra for the make-or-break clash on November 18.