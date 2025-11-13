754 Afghans Freed From Pakistan, Iraq Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has announced that around 754 Afghan migrants have returned to the country after being released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq.

In a post on its X, the ministry stated that 725 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani prisons and 29 from Iraqi jails returned to Afghanistan during the current week.

According to the Repatriation Departments in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces, 725 individuals crossed into Afghanistan via Spin Boldak after spending two months in Pakistani prisons, while 29 others returned via Nimroz after serving five to nine months in Iraqi jails.

MoRR added that after being registered with the Repatriation Departments in Spin Boldak and Nimroz and receiving support from partner organizations, the returnees were transported to their respective home districts.

