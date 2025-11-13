Win The Answer: Notified Launches SOAR Content Frameworktm To Earn AI Citations And Shape Outcomes

As search evolves from ten blue links to AI-generated answers, brands face a new reality: be right and remain invisible, be first and be replaced, be official and still be skipped. SOARTM addresses these challenges by aligning trusted communication principles with the emerging signals that answer engines reward: Structure, Originality, Authority, and Recency.

“In the Answer Engine Economy, accuracy is table stakes and selection is the win,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified.“ SOAR turns good communications hygiene into machine-readable signals that AI can trust and prioritize. When organizations make their narratives easier to parse, prove they own the insight, and keep it current, they stop chasing clicks and start shaping conclusions.”

SOAR Content FrameworkTM at-a-Glance



Structure - Present information in machine-readable formats with clear headlines, key facts, and schema markup.



Originality - Include first-party data, named customers or partners, and human quotes that demonstrate unique insight.



Authority - Publish from official domains, name verifiable spokespeople, and maintain accurate boilerplates and contact details.

Recency - Treat time as a trust signal with visible“as of” dates, accurate publish/modified metadata, and timely follow-ups.

Built on Data and Designed for Visibility

The SOAR Content FrameworkTM is grounded in one of the industry's largest visibility studies.

Notified analyzed more than 200,000 press releases and 13 million AI citations across all major large language model (LLM) platforms - including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta - to identify the recurring patterns that drive machine trust and selection.

Releases with structured data, original quotes, and current metadata were 3.4× more likely to appear in AI-generated citations.

Built for Content OS

The SOAR Content FrameworkTM will be embedded within Notified's Content OS the company's unified workflow that powers press release distribution, media database management, monitoring, and advanced analytics including AI citation tracking powered by Profound.

A full case study, highlighting SOAR's impact on AI citations and time-to-appearance across leading AI platforms, will be released next week.







