HIV Cases Rise In J&K 117 In 3 Months

Srinagar- The HIV cases in Jammu and Kashmir are showing a steady increase, with 117 positive patients registered for care from April to June 2025.

As per the details, from April to June 2025, 117 HIV-positive individuals, including 80 males, 34 females, and three minors, were registered for HIV care.

This information was disclosed through a Right to Information (RTI) file obtained by RTI activist MM Shuja.

According to the data, 361 new cases were registered in 2019-20, with 17 deaths in the same year. In 2020-21, 206 cases were registered and 12 people died; in 2021-22, 272 cases were registered with 19 deaths; in 2022-23, 374 cases with 21 deaths; in 2023-24, 338 cases with 14 deaths; and in 2024-25, 403 cases with 16 deaths.

Meanwhile, health experts in Jammu and Kashmir have urged people to adopt preventive measures and spread awareness to protect themselves and others from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which continues to be a serious public health concern.

Doctors said that despite advancements in treatment and increased awareness, new cases are still being reported due to a lack of education about safe practices and preventive steps. They said prevention remains the most effective way to combat HIV.

Dr Showkat Ahmad, a senior physician at GMC Srinagar, said,“HIV is preventable if people remain aware and follow basic precautions. Unprotected sexual contact, use of unsterilized syringes, and transfusion of unscreened blood are major routes of transmission. People must be cautious and responsible.”

He added that the availability of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) has improved the quality of life for those living with HIV, but preventing the infection remains crucial.“Early diagnosis through regular testing can help control the spread and enable timely treatment,” he said.

Doctors highlighted the importance of using disposable syringes, ensuring blood safety before transfusion, and promoting safe sexual practices. They said there should be no stigma attached to people living with HIV, as social discrimination often prevents individuals from seeking timely medical help.

Dr Mariya Jan, a health educator, said,“Awareness at the grassroots level, particularly among youth, is vital. Schools, colleges, and community organisations should participate in educational campaigns so that people understand how the virus spreads and how to stay safe.”

Health authorities have urged people to avail of free HIV testing and counselling facilities available at government hospitals and Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) across the Union Territory.