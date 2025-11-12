Court Detains Ex-Adviser To Energy Minister, Bail Set At UAH 126M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was announced by investigating judge Viktor Nohachevskyi, Ukrinform reports.

"The court has ruled to apply a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the suspect, Ihor Mykolaiovych Myroniuk, for a period of 60 days from the date of his actual detention, that is, until January 8, 2026, inclusive. Bail is set at UAH 126 million," the judge said.

If bail is posted, Myroniuk must comply with several conditions: appear upon the first summons of investigators, surrender his passports for foreign travel, remain at his place of residence, and refrain from contact with witnesses in the criminal proceedings.

During the hearing, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested that the court set bail at UAH 136.62 million.

The prosecutor cited risks justifying detention, including Myroniuk's ability to hide abroad. His wife holds a residence permit and a bank account in Slovakia, while Myroniuk owns companies in Bulgaria and Slovakia. Investigators also found that he discussed registering firms in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands.

In addition, he crossed the border 42 times in the past seven years.

If convicted, Myroniuk faces up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced a special operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector. Investigators found that members of a criminal organization had built an extensive scheme to exert influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said that NABU officers had conducted searches at the premises of businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Tymur Mindich, as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who previously served as energy minister.

On November 11, law enforcement officers detained five individuals and approved suspicion notices for seven in the energy-sector corruption case. Among them are a businessman who headed a criminal organization, a former adviser to the energy minister, Energoatom's executive director in charge of physical protection and security, and four employees of a "back office" involved in money laundering.

According to the Schemes investigative project, those charged include Tymur Mindich (who appears on the audio recordings of conversations between the case's suspects, released by NABU, under the name "Carlson"), former adviser to the energy minister Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket"), Energoatom Executive Director for Security Dmytro Basov ("Tenor"), Oleksandr Tsukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina.

Five of the suspects have been detained, while Mindich and Tsukerman have fled Ukraine.

A draft resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada proposing Galushchenko's dismissal as justice minister.

On November 12, the government decided to suspend Galushchenko from duty, appointing Deputy Minister for European Integration Liudmyla Suhak as acting minister.

