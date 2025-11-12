403
Arthshikshan Wins Rural Financial Inclusion Champion GOLD Award
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ArthShikshan is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the Rural Financial Inclusion Champion - GOLD Award at the RMAI (Rural Marketing Association of India) - Rural Fintech & Financial Inclusion Forum 2025, held at Welingkar Institute (WeSchool), Mumbai.
This recognition celebrates ArthShikshan's continued efforts in advancing financial literacy and inclusion across rural India, empowering individuals and communities through education and digital awareness.
The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators who are shaping the future of rural finance. The forum began with an insightful opening address by Arun Raste, highlighting India's achievements in rural fintech and the challenges ahead. Dr. Rachana Patil also shared impactful initiatives driving rural empowerment.
ArthShikshan is a leading Ed-Tech platform dedicated to enhancing financial literacy by imparting training in local languages. By offering interactive courses, insightful financial content and practical learning tools, the platform enables individuals to make informed financial decisions. ArthShikshan's mission is to bridge the financial knowledge gap and empower communities with accessible and relevant education.
A series of engaging panel discussions delved into key topics such as rural credit, digital payments, insurance, investments, home loans, and an emerging area of focus ï¿1⁄2 climate finance and green credit in rural India.
We are deeply honoured to receive this award from RMAI and WeSchool. This recognition motivates us to further strengthen our mission of creating financially aware and empowered rural communities.
This achievement reinforces ArthShikshan's commitment to building sustainable financial ecosystems through knowledge, technology, and community engagement.
For more information, contact us at [email protected].
