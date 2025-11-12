Qatar Participates In ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event In The Dominican Republic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), is taking part in the 17th International Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2025), organised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The event, inaugurated by President H E Luis Rodolfo Abinader of the Dominican Republic is being held in Punta Cana from November 10 to 14, 2025, bringing together officials, experts and representatives from numerous countries and international aviation bodies. QCAA Acting President Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri leads Qatar's delegation to the conference. The ICAN conference is considered the largest global platform for air services negotiations, offering participating states the opportunity to hold bilateral and multilateral discussions on air transport agreements.