Israel, US agree to transfer two-hundred Hamas fighters from Rafah
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Jared Kushner reportedly reached an agreement to remove approximately 200 Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah, southern Gaza, and transfer them outside the Palestinian territories, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.
An unnamed Israeli Security Cabinet official cited by local outlets said, “A settlement was reached between Netanyahu and Kushner to deport about 200 (Palestinian) fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels. Under the settlement, Israel must allow their safe transfer.” The official noted that no country has yet agreed to receive the fighters.
There was no immediate response from the US, Israel, or Hamas regarding the report. Rafah lies east of the so-called “yellow line” under Israeli military control as outlined in the ceasefire agreement that began on Oct. 10. While Palestinians can move west of this line, those areas have reportedly seen frequent Israeli violations resulting in hundreds of casualties.
Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster cited sources close to Netanyahu saying the premier denied making any commitments to Washington regarding the transfer of Hamas fighters. On Sunday, Hamas held Israel responsible for any clashes involving fighters trapped in Rafah.
