Edu-Youth Meet in Srinagar: Sri Sri Urges Youth to Embrace Holistic Education

By Ridhi Verma

Srinagar- Art of Living Foundation founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday addressed a massive gathering of youth at the Edu-Youth Meet organised by the Higher Education Department (HED) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

The event, which drew over 20,000 students from colleges and universities across Kashmir, focused on tackling substance abuse and promoting holistic, value-based education.

In his keynote address, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for collective efforts to eradicate drug abuse and to reimagine education as a journey of happiness, creativity, and compassion.

Highlighting the growing mental health crisis, he noted that nearly one-fourth of the global population suffers from psychological distress. He urged young people to adopt mindfulness, meditation, and balanced living, drawing on Kashmir's own spiritual legacy, including the Spanda Karika and ancient breathing practices.

Earlier in the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacted with vice-chancellors, principals, and faculty members. During the interaction, the Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST suggested establishing Art of Living Centres on campuses to help students deal with anxiety and stress. Sri Sri assured full support, pledging to integrate the Foundation's wellness and life-skill programmes into the education system across Jammu and Kashmir. He also proposed forming SKY Clubs - student-led initiatives designed to promote focus, stability, and emotional resilience.