Premier League: Chelsea Win Eases Pressure On Coach Maresca

Chelsea quelled criticism of Enzo Maresca's rotation policy with a 3-0 win against Wolves featuring the first goal of Malo Gusto's career on Saturday.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney said Chelsea's senior players should "question" Maresca's selections after the Italian made seven changes for a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Having defended himself from Rooney's jibe by insisting the physical demands on players are greater than ever, Maresca made eight changes at Stamford Bridge.

It was the sixth consecutive match that Maresca had made seven or more alterations and the move paid off with a strong second half performance that lifted Chelsea into second place in the Premier League.

French defender Gusto, who arrived from Lyon in 2023, put Chelsea ahead after the interval with his maiden professional goal.

Joao Pedro doubled the lead and Pedro Neto wrapped up Chelsea's fourth win in their last five league games as they closed within six points of leaders Arsenal.

Although they will drop out of second place after Manchester City face Liverpool on Sunday, Maresca will be relieved to silence his critics heading into the international break.

"It's more noise from outside. Inside, we are convinced that as a club as a team we are going in the right direction and doing good things," Maresca said.

"We played well. I think the only difference between the first half and second half is that in the second half we scored the goals that we didn't in the first half."

On the rotation controversy, he added: "It's part of my job, it's part of the game.

"At the end this is a business that when you don't win there are problems but when you win everything is good."

Bottom-of-the-table Wolves, led by academy coaches James Collins and Richard Walker after Vitor Pereira's sacking last weekend, are eight points from safety following their ninth defeat in 11 league games.

Middlesbrough have granted their manager Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves over the job after agreeing a compensation deal on Saturday.

Chelsea only arrived home in London at six o'clock on Thursday morning after their long flight back from Baku and, despite Maresca's switches, they looked jet-lagged in the first half.

Chelsea hit their stride

Alejandro Garnacho had rescued Chelsea with an equaliser against Qarabag and the Argentine winger should have opened the scoring in the early stages in west London.

Enzo Fernandez's pass sent Garnacho through but his low drive was well saved by Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone came to Wolves rescue again, tipping over Fernandez's blast from the edge of the area.

After making two fine stops, Johnstone was guilty of a mistake when he allowed Fernandez's corner to loop over him towards the goal, with Toti Gomes making an agile clearance off the line.

Despite Chelsea's territorial dominance, their fans began to grow frustrated at their ponderous passing and failure to put Wolves to the sword.

Joao Pedro squandered a golden opportunity to ease Chelsea's angst on the stroke of half-time when he shot wide from an unmarked position on the edge of the area.

Chelsea were booed off at the interval, but their frustrated fans were finally able to cheer in the 51st minute.

Garnacho was the catalyst with a driving run and cross into the six-yard box, where Gusto headed home with aplomb.

Maresca sent on emerging star Estevao Willian and the teenage Brazilian took just 67 seconds to make immediate impact as he set up Chelsea's second goal in the 65th minute.

Estevao's dynamic burst ended with a perfectly-weighted cross for Joao Pedro, who drilled a fierce strike past Johnstone from 12 yards.

The Blues had hit their stride and Neto put the seal on the victory in the 73rd minute, the former Wolves winger tapping in Garnacho's tempting cross.