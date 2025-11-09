Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sharjah: New Main Roads Constructed To Improve Traffic Flow, Ease Congestion

2025-11-09 04:15:26
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

New main roads were constructed in Sharjah, in a bid to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in Al Malha Commencial Area, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Atuthortiy said on Sunday.

The newly constructed roads will extend six kilometres, the authority added on X.

The project is part of a plan to develop infrastructure in Sharjah, provide residents with an improved quality of life and support economic activity.

It also included the paving of main roads in the area and providing smoother entrances and exits, to ensure smoother movement on the roads.

Motorists in Sharjah have recently welcomed a new Dh170-billion plan to develop transport infrastructure in the country-including a fourth national highway connecting the northern emirates, like Sharjah, to Abu Dhabi.

Major infrastructure projects in Sharjah are currently underway to help ease the stress on the thousands of drivers who commute daily. The emirate's Industrial Area 6 will undergo a major infrastructure redevelopment project expected to be completed within two years.

