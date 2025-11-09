403
Trump says Modi wants him to visit amid trade talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wants him” to travel to India, amid ongoing negotiations over a trade deal. Speaking at the White House, Trump said his discussions with Modi were “going great” and reiterated that New Delhi is reportedly reducing its imports of Russian oil.
“He largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going,” Trump said.
Earlier in the year, trade talks between the US and India stalled over Washington’s demands, including opening India’s agricultural and dairy markets to American products. The US responded by imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports, partly due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.
India’s Foreign Ministry has maintained that its energy sourcing decisions are guided by national interests and consumer welfare, responding to Trump’s claims about reducing Russian oil imports.
Trump had been expected to visit India for an informal Quad meeting, involving Australia, India, Japan, and the US, aimed at countering China’s regional influence. India was set to host this year’s summit, but plans were reportedly shelved following new US tariffs.
The future of the Quad has been questioned in India after Trump’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, where his reference to the US and China as the “G-2” sparked concerns about the alliance’s relevance.
