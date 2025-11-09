403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of US flights get canceled amid air traffic staff shortages
(MENAFN) Over 2,000 flights were canceled across the United States from Friday through Sunday due to staffing shortages at air traffic control centers and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-mandated reduction of 4% in flights at 40 major airports.
The cancellations represent the latest and potentially largest disruption to US air travel since the government shutdown began on October 1. The FAA’s mandated reductions are scheduled to increase gradually: 6% by November 11, 8% by November 13, and 10% by November 14.
SkyWest, Southwest, and Envoy Air experienced the highest number of cancellations, while major carriers such as United, Delta, and American Airlines also faced significant delays, according to flight tracking data.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that flight cuts could reach 20% if the shutdown persists, attributing the disruptions to unpaid air traffic controllers taking secondary jobs instead of reporting to work. “If this shutdown doesn't end relatively soon, the consequence of that is going to be more controllers don't come to work. And then we're going to have to continue to assess the pressure in the airspace and make decisions that may, again, move us from 10% to 15% maybe to 20,” he said.
Duffy urged Congress to resolve the impasse quickly, emphasizing the impact on air travelers.
He also noted that even if the government reopens immediately, it could take days for controllers to return and airlines to restore full schedules.
The shutdown, now the longest in US history, has left federal employees, including air traffic controllers and TSA officers, working without pay.
The cancellations represent the latest and potentially largest disruption to US air travel since the government shutdown began on October 1. The FAA’s mandated reductions are scheduled to increase gradually: 6% by November 11, 8% by November 13, and 10% by November 14.
SkyWest, Southwest, and Envoy Air experienced the highest number of cancellations, while major carriers such as United, Delta, and American Airlines also faced significant delays, according to flight tracking data.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that flight cuts could reach 20% if the shutdown persists, attributing the disruptions to unpaid air traffic controllers taking secondary jobs instead of reporting to work. “If this shutdown doesn't end relatively soon, the consequence of that is going to be more controllers don't come to work. And then we're going to have to continue to assess the pressure in the airspace and make decisions that may, again, move us from 10% to 15% maybe to 20,” he said.
Duffy urged Congress to resolve the impasse quickly, emphasizing the impact on air travelers.
He also noted that even if the government reopens immediately, it could take days for controllers to return and airlines to restore full schedules.
The shutdown, now the longest in US history, has left federal employees, including air traffic controllers and TSA officers, working without pay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment