TRNC denounces Norway over lifting decades-old Greek Cypriot arms ban
(MENAFN) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) strongly condemned Norway on Saturday for ending a decades-old arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), warning that the move threatens the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean.
According to a statement from the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 1959 Norwegian parliamentary regulation had prohibited arms sales to nations facing conflict or internal instability.
“The Norwegian government’s decision to allow the Greek Cypriot side to arm itself undermines the delicate and increasingly fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean and does little to support regional stability and security,” the statement said.
The ministry stressed that lasting peace on Cyprus requires recognizing equal rights for both communities and fostering mutual trust, noting that unilateral actions like Norway’s “make achieving that goal more difficult and put the current situation at risk.”
It urged Norway to avoid measures that could provoke an arms buildup by the Greek Cypriot side and called for policies that reinforce stability and peace based on the realities of the island.
The TRNC added that it will continue coordinating necessary responses with Türkiye.
