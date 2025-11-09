403
Trump Administration Reveals Deals to Slash Obesity Drug Expenses
(MENAFN) The Trump administration unveiled landmark pharmaceutical agreements Thursday that promise to dramatically reduce expenses for widely-used weight-loss medications while extending Medicare access.
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have signed deals with the administration as part of a broader strategy to slash prescription costs, according to Thursday's official statement.
The arrangements require both manufacturers to match Medicaid prescription pricing with the most competitive rates found among comparable nations, establish reasonable opening list prices, and offer discounted primary care medications through direct consumer channels.
As compensation, the pharmaceutical giants will gain relief from tariffs on imported drug products and enjoy accelerated regulatory reviews for certain medications.
What consumers ultimately pay will depend on their insurance plans and how they purchase the drugs, officials noted. Currently, list prices for these medications span $1,000 to $1,350 before any reductions apply.
According to officials, patients buying injectable GLP-1 medications straight from manufacturers will initially spend approximately $350 monthly under the new framework, with costs projected to decline to roughly $250 over a two-year period. FDA-cleared oral formulations would begin at $149 for entry-level dosages.
The new pricing structure launches alongside TrumpRx—the administration's consumer-direct platform—in early 2026. However, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz confirmed that medication pricing information will become available to consumers before year's end.
