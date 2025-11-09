Transform Your Life In Just 21 Days - New Hindi Wellness Book By Ranjeet Kumar Now On Amazon

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 5:33 am - Ranjeet Kumar's '21-Day Wellness Challenge' offers simple daily wellness tasks in Hindi, now available on Amazon for Rs. 87, ideal for beginners and families.

New Delhi, India – 04 November 2025:

Ranjeet Kumar proudly announces the release of his new book, 21-Day Wellness Challenge, a Hindi guide designed to help individuals transform their lifestyle through manageable daily tasks that foster physical health, mental peace, and overall well-being.

In today's fast-paced world, many struggle to maintain a balanced lifestyle amidst work pressures, family commitments, and digital distractions. Addressing this, 21-Day Wellness Challenge offers a practical and culturally relevant approach to wellness, specially crafted for the Hindi-speaking audience across India.

The book breaks down complex wellness concepts into 21 easy-to-follow daily challenges that anyone can incorporate into their routine. From simple yoga and meditation sessions to easy nutrition tips and stress management techniques, this guide aims to create sustainable habits that promote longevity and happiness.

Ranjeet Kumar emphasizes that wellness shouldn't be complicated or expensive.“This book is for every person who wants to improve their life but doesn't know where to start. With just a little effort each day, wellness can become a natural part of our lives,” he shares.

The 21-day framework is based on proven behavior change principles, encouraging readers to take one small step at a time. This gradual and achievable approach helps prevent overwhelm and keeps motivation high, making lasting change possible. The inclusion of Indian cultural contexts and simple language ensures accessibility for readers from diverse backgrounds.

Readers will find motivational tips, real-life anecdotes, and practical trackers to monitor their progress, making the journey interactive and rewarding. Whether a student, working professional, homemaker, or senior citizen, the book caters to all who seek better health and a positive mindset.

Available now for an affordable price of Rs. 87, the 21-Day Wellness Challenge is exclusively on Amazon, making it easy to access and begin your wellness journey immediately.

What Readers Can Expect:

Daily wellness tasks focusing on physical, mental, and emotional health

Guided yoga and breathing exercises tailored for beginners

Simple, nutritious diet recommendations suited for Indian lifestyles

Mindfulness and stress reduction techniques for busy lives

Positive affirmation practices for mental clarity and confidence

Why This Book Stands Out:

Unlike generic self-help books, Ranjeet Kumar's guide is rooted in everyday realities and provides actionable steps achievable without costly resources or extensive time commitments. It bridges the gap between wellness theory and practice in a uniquely Indian context.

How to Purchase:

21-Day Wellness Challenge is available on Amazon India at Rs. 87. Visit Amazon to order your copy today.

About the Author:

Ranjeet Kumar is a wellness enthusiast and content creator dedicated to making health and happiness accessible for all. His work blends research with practical tips to inspire positive lifestyle changes in Indian homes.