National Police Promote Coexistence In The Ngäbe-Buglé Region

National Police Promote Coexistence In The Ngäbe-Buglé Region
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Through Operation Loyalty, the National Police went to the Hato Juli Educational Center, located in the district of Mironó, Ngäbe-Buglé Region. During the visit, the police units shared a day of sports and recreation with the children of the school, who enthusiastically participated in various outdoor activities. The initiative aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the community and the National Police, as well as to promote healthy coexistence and teamwork between students and uniformed officers.
