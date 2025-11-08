403
Cochlear Implant Support Committee Performs Surgeries For Children In Kyrgyzstan : Awqaf
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cochlear Implant Support Committee, affiliated with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, held its medical mission in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, during a visit that extended until yesterday.
The committee performed cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children, within the framework of co-operation between the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf) and the Ministry of Public Health, and with support from the Cochlear Implant Endowment through the Healthcare Endowment Fund.
Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Meer, Assistant Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf) and Head of the Cochlear Implant Support Committee, said that the Qatari medical team performed surgeries after completing the examination of 69 cases to ensure their readiness for cochlear implantation.
He added that the visit includes a thorough evaluation phase, encompassing advanced hearing tests and speech assessments, to determine each child's suitability for the surgery and ensure a high success rate. He affirmed that the committee is working according to a plan aimed at performing more than 50 cochlear implant surgeries, in addition to implementing rehabilitation and speech therapy programs for children who underwent surgery in previous years.
He noted that the team conducts daily reviews of cases following the surgeries performed earlier this week to ensure the stability of the success indicators and the children's auditory and linguistic responses.
He said that the Qatari embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic provided comprehensive support to the Qatari team's work, including coordination with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and co-operating hospitals, facilitating the entry of medical equipment and supplies, and providing logistical and administrative support to the delegation, thus ensuring the smooth operation and integration of field efforts.
It is worth noting that the Cochlear Implant Support Committee is the result of fruitful co-operation between the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health.
It oversees the implementation of joint programs aimed at treating hearing-impaired children both within and outside Qatar, through specialised Qatari medical personnel, with support from the Cochlear Implant Endowment, which is one of the most prominent initiatives of the Waqf Bank for Healthcare.
The Cochlear Implant Endowment embodies the leading role of the State of Qatar in supporting humanitarian values and sustainable health development. The committee's continued successes in Kyrgyzstan and other countries reflect the integration of Qatari endowment and medical efforts, and underscore the General Directorate of Endowments' mission to serve humanity and achieve development that leaves a lasting, noble charitable impact.
The Cochlear Implant Endowment is dedicated to supporting the costs of surgeries, medical devices, and auditory rehabilitation programmes both within and outside Qatar, in line with the endowments' mission to promote health initiatives that preserve the gift of hearing and enable children to integrate into society.
