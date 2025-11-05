Injury Sidelines Paul Waring: Dubai Golfer's Unyielding Focus Amid Setback

As some of the world's best golfers get set to tee off in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday morning, there's one name missing from the glittering field, and it's a name that still echoes from last year's triumph.

Paul Waring, the defending champion and Dubai resident, won't be walking the fairways at the Yas Links this week. A stubborn shoulder injury, which first flared up during the Genesis Scottish Open in July, has sidelined him for months, halting the momentum of one of the most consistent seasons of his career.

“It's been frustrating,” admits Waring, who resides in the Jumeirah Golf Estates neighbourhood,“You work all year, build rhythm, and then suddenly your body tells you to stop; mentally I've had to take a step back, reset, and remind myself this game is as much about patience as power.”

At 40, Waring has seen the highs and lows that define life on tour. His absence this week leaves a noticeable gap in the tournament narrative, the defending champion who can only watch as others chase the crown he earned through grit and timing 12 months ago.

Missing thread of continuity

For the tournament itself, it's a blow; the defending champion is always a thread of continuity, and Waring was a stark reminder of just what it takes to win on one of golf's toughest stages.

But as Waring says, injuries are part of the deal.“Golf is a punishing game; the travel, the training, the repetition, it looks serene from the outside, but the body pays a price, and sometimes, the mind does too.”

The HSBC Championship marks the first leg of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, and many of the sport's heavyweights like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick headline a field buzzing with ambition.

But for Waring, it's both exciting and bittersweet.

“This week will always be special to me,” says the player from Birkenhead in Merseyside, England,“Winning in Abu Dhabi earlier last year was one of the proudest moments of my career; to not be there to defend the title hurts, but I'll be watching every shot, and I know what it takes to lift that trophy.”

Resetting for the return

His recovery has been slow, but it's a process that has tested both his patience and perspective.“Mentally I've had time to get some clarity,” he says,“I'm hungrier to come back; the plan is to hopefully return before the end of the year and start fresh in 2026, maybe at the Dubai Invitational or the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, both of which are his home tournaments.”

Waring's connection to the Emirates runs deeper than convenience. Having made Dubai his home because he said the city's rhythm suited both his game and his mindset.

“I've been coming here nearly twenty years,” he explains,“Back then, the marina by Emirates Golf Club wasn't even built; I used to spend winters practising here, now it just feels natural to live here. You have world-class facilities, great weather, and everything you need to stay sharp.”

Ironically, his move was meant to cut down travel, but success has taken him everywhere.“After my win in Abu Dhabi, I started playing more in the States; suddenly I'm flying 16 hours to San Francisco,” he says,“But Dubai's so well connected you can still make it work; it's home now.”

For now, Paul Waring's clubs may remain in their bag, but his focus hasn't diluted. He is only resting, rebuilding, and waiting for the moment he can return to the arena he loves most.

“I'll be back,” he says,“And when I am, I'll be ready.”