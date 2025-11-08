403
More Than 103 Health Facilities Part Of Flu Vaccination Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the implementation of the national seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, which was launched in the second half of September in co-operation with Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and both governmental, semi-governmental, and private health facilities.
In a statement, MoPH stressed:“This forms part of the annual strategy to raise awareness, strengthen prevention, and limit the spread of influenza during the winter season”.“Influenza vaccines are available free of charge this year at more than 103 health facilities, including 31 health centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation, 57 private sector health facilities covering all major hospitals, and 15 semi-governmental facilities, among them Qatar Energy and the Qatar Red Crescent,” it added.
The statement said:“MoPH provides influenza vaccinations in ministries, government institutions, and private companies as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at facilitating access to vaccination services for all members of society, thereby enhancing coverage rates and safeguarding public health”.
MoPH urged all members of the community, especially those groups most at risk of complications,“to come forward and obtain the seasonal influenza vaccine at the earliest opportunity. It affirms that prevention begins with vaccination and that health awareness is the first line of defence”.
“Groups prioritised for influenza vaccination include individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart and lung diseases, kidney impairment, and weakened immunity, as well as senior citizens (over 60 years old), children aged between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers,” the statement clarified.
For enquiries about the national seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, the ministry explained, people may contact the Qatar Health Sector Unified Call Centre at 16000 influenza vaccination campaign Primary Health Care Corporation
