Rybakina Dominates Alexandrova After Keys Withdrawal At WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina stayed unbeaten at the WTA Finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over second alternate Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday after Madison Keys withdrew from their final round robin meeting with illness and Mirra Andreeva was not fit to play.

Rybakina arrived for the clash after victories over Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek but the former Wimbledon champion came under pressure against a fresh Alexandrova, before breaking in the ninth game and then claiming the opening set with a hold.

The Kazakh, who staved off three breakpoints in the first set, cranked up her big serve and heavy hitting early in the second to go 3-1 up and applied the squeeze to close in on another win ahead of the semifinals.

Another break courtesy of a powerful return of serve left Rybakina one game away and the 26-year-old eventually wrapped up the victory despite some struggles on her own delivery late in the clash at King Saud University Sports Arena.

On Tuesday, world number one Aryna Sabalenka earned a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over Jessica Pegula, while defending champion Coco Gauff put on a clinical performance to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 and eliminate the Italian in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Sabalenka, who has won two matches in a row in the round-robin Group Steffi Graf, is on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals. Gauff and Pegula, who have one win each, also remain in contention for the last four.