The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

These include, in particular, treason, collaboration, and assistance to the aggressor country (Articles 111, 111‐1, and 111‐2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Specifically, the bureau initiated 1,904 proceedings for treason, 713 for collaboration, and 46 for assisting the aggressor state.

As of early November, 1,535 people have been notified of suspicion, 1,314 indictments have been sent to court, and 517 suspects have been declared wanted.

Law enforcement authorities are checking 1,357 citizens for involvement in treason and collaboration.

Among the latest results of the DBR's work is the suspicion of a former Odessa City Council deputy involved in the tragic events of May 2, 2014. Based on the bureau's materials, verdicts have been issued, including for a defector from Kharkiv region and a traitor from a Kherson prison.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement detained a former Odessa City Council deputy involved in provocations that in spring 2014 led to mass unrest in Odessa and the deaths of 48 people.

