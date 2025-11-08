403
Kuwaiti Youth Event Organizes Marathon In London
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shaibeh
LONDON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The fifth Kuwaiti youth event "your health abroad" organized its first marathon at Battersea Park London on Saturday.
The five-kilometer Marathon 2025, backed by the Public Authority for Sport (PAS), started at 2:30 pm until 5:30 pm., with scores of Kuwaiti male and female students in the United Kingdom attending.
Noura and Nouf Al-Duaij and Ruqaiya Al-Hajras led the female racers while Hassan Abdullah, Abdulrahman Sulaiman and Faisal Al-hajraf led the males, said PAS's Deputy Director General Haya Al-Dahham.
In statements to KUNA, she affirmed PAS's commitment to supporting the Kuwaiti students studying abroad and promoting the public awareness about the importance of sports.
"The success of the fifth edition of the youth event inside and outside Kuwait encourages us to repeat it in the future," Al-Dahham said.
On his part, the media sponsor of the event Dr. Abdullah Al-Metwa' said the marathon gathered a number of expatriate students and workers from the Gulf countries who voiced joy for taking part in the race.
The previous editions of the youth event were organized in wood area near Leeds city. (end)
