Al-Buenain Attends General Assembly Meeting Of The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: H E Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), attended the 14th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held Saturday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on the sidelines of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place from 7 to 21 November with the participation of 57 countries.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of the QOC Sports Sector.

The meeting discussed the ISSA General Secretariat's report for 2025, as well as the latest updates regarding Riyadh's organization of the 6th edition of the Games, in addition to approving the proposed amendments to the Association's Statutes and endorsing the audited financial statements for 2024.

The Assembly also reviewed the preparations for the 2026 Executive Board elections and ratified the results of the Athletes' Commission elections, which were held on Thursday.

Furthermore, the meeting saw the selection of Malaysia to host the 7th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2029, marking another milestone that reflects the continued growth and prominence of the Games.