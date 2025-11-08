403
Pentagon cheif announces reforms targeting US defense acquisitions
(MENAFN) Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth revealed on Friday a series of extensive reforms targeting the US defense acquisition and arms transfer processes, with the goal of speeding up weapons production, boosting industry preparedness, and ensuring the armed forces can respond more rapidly to emerging global threats.
Addressing attendees at the National War College in Washington, DC, Hegseth outlined that the reforms, many already in motion, aim to implement five major transformations across the defense sector.
The first initiative seeks to encourage American industry to function like a wartime industrial base, focusing on speed and production volume through dependable demand and flexible practices that welcome both established defense contractors and new entrants.
The second objective is to “unleash the defense industrial and government workforces” by prioritizing progress over bureaucratic processes. The third focuses on streamlining acquisition systems to promote speed, adaptability, and efficiency.
Additionally, Hegseth emphasized that the Pentagon will prioritize technical excellence and be willing to accept higher levels of calculated risk to accelerate both innovation and production. The fifth transformation aims to make “war speed,” or “warp speed,” the standard for procurement and sustainment operations.
"So, in short, those are broad principles. We mean to increase acquisition risk in order to decrease operational risk. ... By taking greater calculated risk and how we build, buy and maintain our systems, we will gain speed to more quickly provide capabilities to the battlefield," he said.
