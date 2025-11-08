Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai RTA Cautions Of Expected Delays Due To Untold Festival This Weekend

Dubai RTA Cautions Of Expected Delays Due To Untold Festival This Weekend


2025-11-08 02:24:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority has issued an advisory informing residents of delays caused by the 'Untold Dubai' music festival, taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts from November 6 to 9.

In a post on X, they informed of possible delays on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts during the festival on these four days, from 4pm to 5am the following day.

Recommended For You

They urged motorists to plan their trips in advance and leave early to ensure a smooth journey to their destinations.

MENAFN08112025000049011007ID1110315008



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search