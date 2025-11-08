Dubai RTA Cautions Of Expected Delays Due To Untold Festival This Weekend
The Dubai Road and Transport Authority has issued an advisory informing residents of delays caused by the 'Untold Dubai' music festival, taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts from November 6 to 9.
In a post on X, they informed of possible delays on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts during the festival on these four days, from 4pm to 5am the following day.
They urged motorists to plan their trips in advance and leave early to ensure a smooth journey to their destinations.
