QOC Participates In General Assembly Meeting Of The Union Of Arab National Olympic Committees

Riyadh: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) took part on Saturday in the General Assembly meeting of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on the sidelines of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Qatari delegation at the meeting included H E Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain, Secretary-General of the QOC, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of the QOC Sports Sector.

During the session, H E Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana was elected by acclamation as Vice President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, for Asia. The meeting also discussed the executive summary of the outcomes of the Union's Strategic Plan (2025–2032).

During the session, members also selected the Bahrain to host the 2027 Arab Games, and Saudi Arabia to host the 2031 edition and endorsed the Union's audited financial statements for 2024 and the proposed budget for 2025.