'True Statesman': Shashi Tharoor Extends Birthday Wishes To LK Advani

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday extended birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader and Bharat Ratna awardee Lal Krishna Advani and called him a"true statesman, whose role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible."

Taking it to X, Tharoor said,“Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible. A true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary.”

Early in the day, PM Modi met the veteran BJP leader at his residence and extended birthday greetings, wishing him good health and a long life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes to Advani, calling him the“inspiration for millions of BJP workers.”

In his message on X, the home minister said,“As a founder member and former national president of the BJP, 'Bharat Ratna' LK Advani Ji has dedicated his entire life to the nation with utmost selflessness. From strengthening the party at the grassroots to enhancing the country's internal security as Home Minister, his contribution remains unparalleled. His leadership during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement awakened national consciousness across India.”

Similarly, Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "On the occasion of the birthday of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Garu, a towering figure in Indian politics, the Iron Man, and personally a father figure to me, I went to their residence in New Delhi and conveyed my best wishes. Shri Advani Garu's patriotism, discipline, dedication, and unwavering resolve are exemplary for the youth. I pray that God grants him perfect health.”

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani's early life was shaped by the trauma of India's Partition.

Educated at St. Patrick's School, Karachi, and later at Bombay Law College, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14.

Beginning his career in journalism as an assistant editor with the weekly Organiser, Advani soon transitioned into politics, becoming one of India's most influential political thinkers and leaders.