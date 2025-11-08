403
UPS halts operations of its MD-11 following Louisville crash
(MENAFN) In response to a fatal accident in Louisville, Kentucky, UPS has temporarily suspended operations of its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft. The cargo and logistics company confirmed the decision, citing safety concerns.
The grounding affects approximately 9% of UPS’s total aircraft fleet. In a statement released Friday, the company explained the move was made “out of an abundance of caution" and for the protection of both employees and the public.
"We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve," the statement read, noting that the suspension took effect immediately.
UPS also emphasized that contingency plans are in place to ensure “the reliable service our customers around the world count on” continues without disruption.
The crash, which involved an MD-11, resulted in at least 14 fatalities, according to reports citing official sources.
