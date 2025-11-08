Fixed Deposits Are Out! Try THESE 5 High-Return Investments

With FD profits declining due to low interest rates, 5 excellent investment options like mutual funds, post office schemes, PPF, gold, and the stock market can help you earn higher returns.

Many in India use FDs for safety. But with low rates and high inflation, people seek better options. Here are 5 investment opportunities that offer higher returns than FDs.

Mutual funds are very popular now. With options like equity and debt, a SIP can build long-term wealth. The right fund can offer 2-3 times the returns of an FD.

These are safe, government-backed options like NSC, KVP, and SCSS. With fixed rates, your money is secure. A great low-risk alternative to FDs for cautious investors.

This is a safe investment plan with tax exemption after 15 years. The government guarantees the interest. It's very useful for long-term savings.

Indians love gold. Now, you can invest via Gold ETFs and SGBs without buying physical gold. You gain from price hikes while getting both security and interest.

For those okay with some risk, the stock market is a great choice. Long-term investment in good companies can beat FD returns. Always invest with expert advice.

FDs are safe but have low returns. Taking small risks in mutual funds, PPF, or stocks can lead to higher long-term growth. Always consult a financial advisor first.