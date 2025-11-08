When Will India Receive Asia Cup Trophy? BCCI And Mohsin Naqvi Agree On 'Amicable' Solution To End Dispute

In a major development on the Asia Cup 2025 trophy row, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi agreed on an 'amicable' solution to end the long-standing dispute that had delayed India's receipt of the silverware.

It's been over a month since Team India won the Asia Cup final against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue are yet to receive the trophy. Following the final, India refused to accept the silverware from the ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister, due to his controversial posts, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo's jet crash celebration.

When the Men in Blue refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, PCB chairman asked the ACC officials to take away the trophy, forcing Suryakumar Yadav-led to celebrate on the field with an imaginary trophy. Thereafter, BCCI and Mohsin Naqvi were at loggerheads, with the Indian board insisting on a formal handover ceremony that did not involve Naqvi, prolonging the delay in India receiving the trophy.

BCCI holds Talks with Mohsin Naqvi

After over a month of deadlock and public tension, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mohsin Naqvi held talks to end the dispute on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in Dubai. BCCI officials, including secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, were in Dubai for the ICC Annual General Meeting.

Speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), Devajit Saikia stated that the formal meeting took place between him and Mohsin Naqvi, facilitated by the ICC, and negotiations are in the process for the trophy handover.

“I was a part of both the informal and formal meetings of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it wasn't on the agenda, but ICC facilitated a meeting between me and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia said.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting," he added.

VIDEO | Speaking to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says, "Our whole country is eagerly waiting for the trophy that India won in August during the Asia Cup in Dubai. However, the trophy has not arrived yet, so everyone, including the BCCI, is eagerly waiting. In both the... twitter/o1p7sKoxEr

Earlier, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi was firm on his stance of handing over the Asia Cup trophy personally to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, which the BCCI did not agree. In October, it was reported that the silverware was shifted from ACC headquarters in Dubai to a different location in Dubai, and Naqvi ordered not to give it away without his permission.

'The Ice Has Been Broken Now'

Devajit Saikia further stated that 'ice has been broken' over the Asia Cup trophy handover, and both BCCI and Mohsin Naqvi agreed on an 'amicable' solution to ensure that India receives the silverware at the earliest possible.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out," the BCCI secretary said.

“There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia added.

With a victory over Pakistan in the final, Team India clinched a record-extending ninth title, making them the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, and further cementing their dominance in the continent tournament.

When Will India Receive Asia Cup Trophy?

The BCCI and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi agreed to end the long-standing dispute over the Asia Cup trophy following the formal talks on the sidelines of the ICC Annual General Meeting. However, the timeline of the actual handover of the Asia Cup trophy to Team India is yet to be finalized, with both sides are expected to be working amicably for the smooth transfer of the silverware.

Considering the positive update on the negotiations, the Men in Blue are likely to receive the coveted trophy sooner rather than later, after a delay of over a month, ending the long wait for the players and fans to celebrate India's historic Asia Cup triumph in person.

Reportedly, the Asia Cup trophy is locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, awaiting formal handover arrangements between ACC and BCCI. However, it is unclear whether the Asia Cup trophy will be handed over to the BCCI officials or if there will be a formal ceremony, where Team India players can receive and celebrate with the trophy in person.

It remains to be seen exactly when the handover will take place, but both BCCI and ACC are expected to finalize arrangements soon, bringing an end to the month-long wait for India's historic Asia Cup triumph.