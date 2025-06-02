403
USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/TRY pair experienced severe volatility in the latest session, with its price significantly dropping from opening levels of 0.0371 to close at 0.0255. Statistically, this represents a 31.38% decline. This sharp fall indicates strong selling pressure on the Turkish Lira or significant pricing changes, possibly linked to internal factors like sudden monetary policies, or external factors such as global dollar movements technical Analysis and Expectations Today:Technically, the pair\u0026#39;s overall trend has sharply turned bearish after a clear break of all previous support levels. The price touched its lowest level at 0.0255, which currently represents a pivotal support that needs close monitoring. Technical indicators reflect a clear oversold condition; the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely in areas below 30, suggesting the possibility of a temporary corrective rebound. Conversely, the MACD indicator points to continued negative momentum, supporting a scenario of further decline if buying power does not emerge. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Suggested Entry Points:Bullish Entry Points (in case of an upward rebound):Entry Price: 0.0275First Target: 0.0300Second Target: 0.0335Stop Loss: 0.0252Bearish Entry Points (in case of support break and continued decline):Entry Price: 0.0248First Target: 0.0230Second Target: 0.0215Stop Loss: 0.0262 EURUSD Chart by TradingView USD/TRY Trading Signals:Given these sharp movements, the current recommendation leans towards prudent observation and careful monitoring before making a trade entry decision. Technically, the strong price movement suggests the possibility of a temporary technical rebound. Moreover, the continuation of the downward trend remains intact unless the price manages to move back above the 0.0300 resistance levels Price Forecast for the Coming Days:The USD/TRY pair is expected to see some stability or a technical rebound towards the 0.0280 \u0026ndash; 0.0300 levels, especially if the dollar continues to consolidate globally and clear buying signals emerge. However, if pressure on the Turkish Lira persists, the price might break 0.0250 levels and seek new lows below 0.0230 in the next few days for USD/TRY Traders:Traders are advised at this stage to avoid high risks and use stop-loss orders precisely, in addition to reducing the size of open contracts. Also, it is preferable to avoid trading during important Turkish economic news. Especially, those related to central bank decisions or interest rate changes, due to their significant impact on the pair\u0026#39;s movements.
