Parappana Agrahara Jail Scandal: Videos Expose Lavish Life Of Rapists, Smugglers And Terrorists In Bengaluru Prison

Bengaluru: More explosive videos have surfaced from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, one of Karnataka's largest and most notorious prisons, exposing the shocking extent of corruption and mismanagement within its walls. The footage shows that despite repeated controversies and official warnings, the jail continues to provide lavish privileges to high-profile inmates, including rapists, smugglers and terrorists, who appear to be living in comfort instead of facing punishment.

The same officials who earlier made headlines for extending royal treatment to actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, seem to have learnt nothing. The latest clips reveal that inmates can access anything for a price, with some reportedly enjoying the use of mobile phones, televisions and even home-cooked food.

“Anything for a Price”: Systemic Corruption Exposed

The leaked footage reportedly began circulating soon after a video of rowdy-sheeter Gubbachi Seena's birthday celebration inside the jail went viral. The new videos further confirm that money can buy any luxury inside Parappana Agrahara, suggesting deep-rooted collusion between prisoners and jail officials.

Rapist Umesh Reddy's Lavish Jail Life

Convicted serial rapist Umesh Reddy, who has been serving his sentence in Parappana Agrahara for several years, is seen in one video using a mobile phone and watching television in his cell. Reports indicate that two Android devices were recovered from him. Another video shows him comfortably speaking on a keypad phone while cooking his own meals.

Sources allege that Umesh Reddy has been receiving preferential treatment from jail staff, effectively turning his cell into a personal suite, a shocking violation of prison regulations.

Ranya Rao's Boyfriend Tarun Also Living Comfortably

The privileges do not stop with Reddy. Telugu actor Tarun, boyfriend of Kannada actress Ranya Rao and an accused in a gold smuggling case, is also reportedly enjoying similar comforts. Investigations reveal that Tarun, who was sent to jail following his arrest, possesses both a mobile phone and a television in his cell. Prison officials are accused of enabling this“royal treatment” in exchange for favours.

Mobile Phones in the Hands of Terrorists

Perhaps most alarming is a video showing a Bangladeshi-origin terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba using an Android smartphone inside the high-security facility. The footage has sparked serious concerns over national security, with fears that inmates could coordinate or execute terrorist activities from within the prison.

Critics say the situation at Parappana Agrahara has become akin to“the fence eating the crop”, with those responsible for maintaining law and order themselves undermining it.

ADGP Orders Verification of Videos

Following the outrage, ADGP (Prisons) Dayanand said that the videos will be verified, and a detailed report has been sought regarding inmates Umesh Reddy and Tarun.“Instructions have been given to review the footage and submit findings at the earliest,” he stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when asked about the issue, said he had not yet received information but assured that he would comment after obtaining details.

Public Outrage Over Officials' Apathy

The viral videos have triggered anger among local residents living near the Parappana Agrahara jail. Ironically, they complain that while prisoners enjoy strong mobile connectivity inside the jail, surrounding neighbourhoods suffer from poor network coverage.

“Over 10,000 people in this area struggle with no proper mobile network. OTPs don't arrive, ambulance services fail and students can't even attend online classes,” said one resident. Locals have submitted several complaints, but authorities have allegedly ignored them.

They expressed frustration that while law-abiding citizens struggle with basic connectivity, inmates accused of heinous crimes enjoy free access to mobile phones and digital communication.