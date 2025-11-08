'Ziddi Ishq' Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar's Love Turns Into Obsession

The trailer for 'Ziddi Ishq' an upcoming romantic revenge drama that stars Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sumeet Vyas, Barkha Bisht, and Riya Sen in key roles, has been released. Created and directed by Raj Chakraborty, Ziddi Ishq is set in Bengal and follows Mehul (played by Aaditi Pohankar), a young woman whose love for Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) turns into obsession after his sudden death. When his death is dismissed as suicide, she sets out to find the truth, leading to a chain of events tangled in secrets, betrayal, and revenge.

The story revolves around how love can blur the line between affection and obsession. Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Director Raj Chakraborty on 'Ziddi Ishq'

As per a press note, director Raj Chakraborty stated that the show focuses on emotions that are raw and human. He said, "Ziddi Ishq is a story that dives deep into emotions we've all experienced but rarely acknowledge. It's about what happens when love stops being calm and becomes all consuming, when emotions take control and blur the line between right and wrong. Working with JioHotstar on this series has been an empowering experience; they believed in telling a story that isn't sugar-coated, but is raw, real, and deeply human. Every character here is driven by some fundamental need - love, loss, or the fear of letting go and I can't wait for audiences to step into the world we've created when the series streams from November 21 on JioHotstar."

Cast Share Insights on Their Characters

Aaditi Pohankar on Playing Mehul

Aaditi Pohankar said playing Mehul was one of her most emotional experiences. "Ziddi Ishq is a journey that I experienced through Mehul. Mehul is a woman who loves and fights without fear. Albeit one-sided, her love for Shekhar da is pure and unshakeable. Her emotions are her driving force, sometimes to her own undoing. Playing her meant confronting the messy, complicated sides of love, passion, denial, obsession, and resilience. She's not perfect, but she's painfully real, and that's what makes her so special to me," Aaditi said.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay on Shekhar's Complexity

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shared that his character is neither a hero nor a villain. "Shekhar is a man driven by love but trapped by his own emotions. What I found compelling about Ziddi Ishq is how it portrays love as something beautiful yet destructive," he said.

Sumeet Vyas on the Show's Darker Angle

Sumeet Vyas, who plays a powerful businessman, said the show looks at love and desire from a darker angle. "I play a business tycoon who carries charm, control, and authority on the surface, but there is so much more to him," he said.

The series will begin streaming on JioHotstar from November 21. (ANI)

