Install Meters For 200 Units Free Power, Omar Abdullah Tells Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, asked the people of Budgam to install meters to avail the 200-unit free electricity he has promised ahead of the Budgam bypolls.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Abdullah warned against increasing the electricity bill if the public does not install meters and avail the promised 200-unit electricity. "Don't you want the 200 unit (electricity)? Whom will you hold responsible if your electricity bill increases? I would want everyone to install meters and gain a benefit of 200 units," he said.

Campaigning for NC Candidate

Abudullah has begun the election campaign for the NC candidates in Budgam, Agha Syed Mehmood. The seat will undergo polling for the bye-elections on November 11, following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. He said, "It is my responsibility to campaign for the NC candidate as the public of Budgam bestowed their trust on me and I want to fulfil that responsibility."

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister campaigned for Agha Syed Mehmood, saying, "I have promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that anyone whose electricity bill is below 200 units, their bill will be considered nil...They won't have to pay...That's why we have installed meters," he said

Furthermore, he urged the general public to install meters to take advantage of the relaxation on the electricity bill. "The free electricity can only be provided where meters are installed, not by the agreement...So, if you do not wish to install meters, it's your choice, but then your electricity bill will be calculated according to the agreement. But, if you wish to receive the 200 units of free electricity, I urge you not to fall for the empty promises of the opposition...They did install the meters, but it didn't benefit the general public at all," he said.

Other Promises and Bypoll Details

Along with the reduced electricity bill, JKNC has also promised educational institutions and a cricket academy in Budgam. Agha Syed Mehmood is contesting against the PDP candidate, Aga Muntazir Mehdi, and the BJP's candidate, Aga Syed Mohsin. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the bye elections in Budgam.

Meanwhile, the Nagrota seat will also undergo polling for bypolls on November 11. NC's Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

The counting of votes for both vacant seats will take place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)