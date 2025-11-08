403
Kuwaiti Information Minister, Jordanian Tourism Minister Discuss Boosting Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Alshemmari
RIYADH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi has held talks with Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Al-Hijazin on means of enhancing tourism cooperation.
The two ministers held the discussions on sidelines of the 26th session of the UN Tourism Assembly, currently held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
They affirmed during the session significance of boosting cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture, examining blueprints for promoting the coordination in these two fields.
Moreover, the Kuwaiti and Jordanian ministers praised the deep-rooted relations bonding the two brotherly countries in diverse spheres and expressed desire to hold further talks of such level in the future to expand the cooperation on a wide scale. (end)
kns
kns
