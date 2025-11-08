403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran refutes claims of attempted plot assassinatation of Israel’s ambassador
(MENAFN) Iran on Friday denied claims that it attempted to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz-Neiger, calling the allegations “a fabricated lie” aimed at harming Tehran’s relations with Mexico.
In a statement, the Iranian Embassy described the reports as “a major falsehood and media fabrication intended to harm the friendly and historic relations between Iran and Mexico.” It added, “Iran categorically rejects these baseless allegations…we would never harm the good image of our Mexican friends. Betraying Mexico’s interests would be like betraying our own. Respect for Mexican law remains our top priority.”
The denial came after US-based Axios reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force allegedly tried to target the ambassador earlier this year, with Mexican authorities purportedly thwarting the plot. Israel’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed the report’s accuracy, according to Axios.
Mexico has also rejected the claims, stating there were no reports of an attack on Kranz-Neiger and denying that any security operation had intercepted such a plan. The Foreign Ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to open communication with all diplomatic missions and to “respectful and harmonious cooperation with all security institutions” within the country’s sovereignty framework.
In a statement, the Iranian Embassy described the reports as “a major falsehood and media fabrication intended to harm the friendly and historic relations between Iran and Mexico.” It added, “Iran categorically rejects these baseless allegations…we would never harm the good image of our Mexican friends. Betraying Mexico’s interests would be like betraying our own. Respect for Mexican law remains our top priority.”
The denial came after US-based Axios reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force allegedly tried to target the ambassador earlier this year, with Mexican authorities purportedly thwarting the plot. Israel’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed the report’s accuracy, according to Axios.
Mexico has also rejected the claims, stating there were no reports of an attack on Kranz-Neiger and denying that any security operation had intercepted such a plan. The Foreign Ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to open communication with all diplomatic missions and to “respectful and harmonious cooperation with all security institutions” within the country’s sovereignty framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment