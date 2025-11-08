Lula's 2026 Map Problem: Why São Paulo, Minas and Rio Are So Hard Right Now

403
Lula's 2026 Map Problem: Why São Paulo, Minas And Rio Are So Hard Right Now
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's three biggest vote banks-São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro-aren't just political battlegrounds; they are the country's demographic and economic core.
Together they account for roughly 40% of Brazil's population (São Paulo about 44 million, Minas about 21 million, Rio about 16 million) and just over half of national GDP (São Paulo near 31%, Rio near 11%, Minas near 9%).
That concentration makes their state-level tickets decisive for 2026-and they are proving unusually difficult terrain for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
In São Paulo, the“Tarcísio factor” dominates. Finance minister Fernando Haddad-Lula's strongest statewide brand-has repeatedly said he does not intend to run in 2026, for governor or Senate.
Whether Governor Tarcísio de Freitas seeks a second term or exits to pursue the presidency will define the board: an exit would open space; a re-election bid likely keeps the seat out of reach.
Talk of Planning minister Simone Tebet shifting to São Paulo for a Senate race faces party and domicile hurdles.
Minas Gerais is equally tangled. Lula has pressed PSD senator Rodrigo Pacheco to run for governor, but he has hedged while his name circulates for a Supreme Court vacancy. As that limbo persists, right-leaning senator Cleitinho (Republicanos) leads early soundings.
The Workers' Party is testing Plan B options, including a rapprochement with former Belo Horizonte mayor Alexandre Kalil (now PDT), while some prefer Contagem mayor Marília Campos.
Rio de Janeiro adds volatility. Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) signals support for Lula yet courts more conservative voters as he weighs a gubernatorial run in a state where public-security politics loom large.
Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) faces a high-stakes electoral-court case even as a massive police operation against the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) reshaped the security debate and boosted law-and-order messaging. PT figures float Senate names, but the field is crowded.
Why this matters: presidential coalitions here are built from the ground up. Without firm palanques in SP, MG and RJ-together over a third of voters-Lula risks ceding organization, airtime and momentum.
The signals to watch are clear: Tarcísio's choice, Haddad's final word, Pacheco's destination and the Rio court ruling. Each could redraw the map.
