Youth Minister Attends 6Th Islamic Solidarity Games In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Nov. 8 (Petra) – Minister of Youth, Dr. Raed Adwan, took part on Friday in the opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025, held in Riyadh with the participation of member states of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA).The participation came at the official invitation of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports and ISSA president.Talking at the event, Adwan noted importance of this sporting event in strengthening cooperation through sports and its inherent values??of positive brotherhood, cooperation, competition, and peace.Adwan also commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this "important" sporting event, reflecting the Kingdom's interest and commitment to sports.On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Adwan met with several Arab ministers of youth and sports to discuss aspects of joint youth cooperation.Adwan met with counterparts in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Syria, Mohammed Sameh, Yemen, Nayef Al-Bakri, Algeria, Walid Sadi, Tunisia, Sadek Al-Mourali, Nigeria, Ayodele Olawande, and Chad, Maïdé Hamit Lony.Additionally, Adwan met with the Jordanian delegation participating in the Games, which includes 39 male and female athletes representing the sports of taekwondo, wushu, jujitsu, karate, muay Thai, weightlifting, esports, camel racing, Paralympic weightlifting, athletics, Paralympic athletics, fencing, equestrian, and boxing, wishing them success in the competitions.Adwan said this participation represents a "crucial" opportunity to strengthen the bonds of Islamic solidarity and enhance sports cooperation among the participating countries.