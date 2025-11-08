Bengaluru To Build Shelters For Stray Dogs On City Outskirts, Says BBMP Chief Maheshwar Rao

Bengaluru: Amid growing concerns over the increasing stray dog menace in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun identifying government land on the outskirts of Bengaluru to construct dedicated shelters. Greater Bengaluru Authority's Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that if private individuals come forward to offer land for the initiative, it will also be utilised for the same purpose.

Several Measures to Control the Stray Dog Menace

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Maheshwar Rao said that several measures are being implemented to curb the stray dog problem in the city. He emphasised that directions issued by the Supreme Court and the Animal Welfare Board of India are being strictly followed. In line with these directives, the BBMP has initiated efforts to locate suitable government land on the city's outskirts for building animal shelters.

Repair Work at Sumanahalli Animal Crematorium

The Chief Commissioner further informed that repair work at the animal crematorium near Sumanahalli is currently underway and is expected to be completed within the next month or two.

Land Allocation Across Corporation Limits

Additionally, instructions have been issued to identify one acre of land in each corporation limit across the city. These spaces will be utilised by the Animal Husbandry Department to undertake necessary activities, including those related to the welfare of stray dogs, cows, and calves.

Monitoring Sterilisation and Welfare Activities

Rao added that measures will also be taken to monitor essential animal welfare activities, such as the sterilisation of stray dogs, to ensure the issue is addressed in a systematic and humane manner.