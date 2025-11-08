403
Zelenskyy Says Russia Races to Occupy Pokrovsk City
(MENAFN) Moscow is racing against time to capture the strategically vital eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, driven by a desire to claim dominance over the entire Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff briefing.
"The number one goal for the Russians is to occupy Pokrovsk as soon as possible," said Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media.
The Ukrainian leader revealed that 314 Russian soldiers have penetrated the city limits, with substantial forces massed along its perimeter. Over a 72-hour period, Ukrainian defenders repelled 220 separate Russian assault attempts on Pokrovsk, he disclosed.
"I think this factor may influence both the advancement of sanctions and their delay. Russia fears strong decisions from the United States and wants to use Pokrovsk to show success on the battlefield," he said.
In a significant revelation, Zelenskyy reported that Russian military casualties hit an unprecedented peak in October—the bloodiest month since hostilities erupted. He estimated enemy losses at 27,000 to 28,000 troops, crediting the devastating toll to Ukraine's expanded drone warfare capabilities. The president announced plans to launch mass production of domestically-manufactured Mavic-style drones, noting that "funded contracts are already being prepared."
Orban-Trump Discussions
Addressing the recent talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy predicted that Russian energy dependencies would feature prominently in their discussions.
"Everyone understands the consequences of EU and President Trump's sanctions on energy companies," he said, warning that Kyiv would not support any talks serving "electoral interests" without real results.
Ukraine is actively pursuing the elimination of Russian petroleum from European markets while blocking Moscow's ability to generate revenue through energy sales, he emphasized.
Long-Range Weapons Negotiations
On military procurement, Zelenskyy indicated that American defense contractors stand ready to expedite Tomahawk missile transfers pending presidential authorization.
"In case of a positive signal from President Trump, they will gladly transfer or sell the systems," he said, adding that Kyiv is negotiating for other long-range weapons as part of a "deterrence package" against Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
The Ukrainian commander-in-chief reported territorial gains near Kupyansk, though he cautioned that conditions surrounding Vovchansk "could become more difficult" as Russian forces continue to concentrate troops in the area.
Situated in the Donetsk region, Pokrovsk has emerged as a critical battleground amid Russia's intensified eastern offensive. Moscow views capturing the city as essential to proclaiming complete control over Donbas—a primary war objective since the February 2022 invasion commenced.
