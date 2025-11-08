Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Arrives In Abu Dhabi, Set To Take Part In 'Malayalam Festival'

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has arrived in Abu Dhabi, welcomed by the representatives of the Malayalee diaspora in UAE.

Among those present to receive him were UAE-based Keralite top businessman MA Yussuf Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International. He also met with individuals from the Loka Kerala Sabha, a platform for the "cultural, socio-political and economic integration of non-resident Keralites".

Vijayan is set to be in the country on an official visit for two days, where he will participate in the 'Malayalam Festival' at the Abu Dhabi City Golf Club.

Pinarayi is also set to engage with Keralites in the UAE, who form a large part of the country's expat population. Kerala is a state in the southern part of India. In the UAE, Indian expats form the largest population group, reaching 4.36 million as of August 2025.

Watch a video of the Kerala CM here: