Sheikh Hamdan Arrives In Azerbaijan For Country's 'Victory Day' Celebrations


2025-11-08 04:22:35
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led a high-level official delegation to Azerbaijan, on behalf of the UAE President.

Sheikh Hamdan is in Azerbaijan to attend the country's 'Victory Day' celebrations held in the presence of a number of heads of state, government leaders, and senior officials.

