UAE: Travelling For Umrah? How To Get Mandatory Vaccine Health Tips To Stay Safe

As millions of Muslims flock to Makkah each year to perform the spiritual journey of Umrah, known as the lesser Haj, Saudi authorities have implemented health precautions to prevent infections from spreading among the faithful.

They have made certain vaccinations mandatory for travellers from around the world and others required from those who are coming from certain countries.

Recommended For You

Medical experts in the UAE are also emphasising the importance of vaccinations to safeguard against potential health risks among the big crowds coming from around the world to perform Umrah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

So, here's a guide on the required vaccinations to take before your Umrah travel. It is mandatory for UAE residents to take one jab before Umrah: seasonal influenza.

Travellers are advised to take the vaccination 10 days before travelling in order to build immunity against the disease. Getting the jab for seasonal influenza can be done via Emirates Health Services (EHS) general health centres for Dh50.

Getting a vaccination card to present at travel hubs costs Dh20. To book an appointment for vaccination, travellers can log in to the EHS website.

UAE citizens, people above 50, people of determination, children less than 5 years old, pregnant women, university and school students, and people working in healthcare centres are all exempt from seasonal influenza fees.

Previously, Saudi Arabia required all Umrah travellers aged 1 and above to get the meningococcal vaccine (Quadrivalent ACYW-135) at least 10 days before travelling. They should have a vaccination certificate that is valid for 3 years. However, in a latest announcement on Thursday, February 6, the country stated it was no longer a mandatory requirement.

If you still wish to take the vaccine, you will have to book a prior doctor's consultation which costs Dh150. If you have a health card issued by EHS, you will be exempt from paying the doctor's consultation fee. The card is valid for a year and costs Dh155, and can be easily issued via the EHS website.

As per the Saudi Ministry of Health, it is also recommended to take a SARS-COV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine before travelling to Umrah areas in the kingdom. It is worth mentioning that Umrah areas as per the ministry, are not just Makkah, Madinah. They also include Jeddah, and Taif.

Pilgrims with chronic conditions are advised to carry documentation detailing their medical condition, in addition to carrying sufficient quantities of their medications while ensuring that they are kept in their original packaging.

Regardless of the purpose of travel, UAE residents are advised to stay up to date with necessary vaccinations before travelling abroad.

6 general health tips



Wash your hands with soap and water or use a disinfectant, especially after coughing or sneezing

Use disposable tissues when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of used tissues in a wastebasket

Wear regular face masks in crowded places and avoid contact with those who appear ill

Keep raw and cooked food separate, cook food thoroughly and store at safe temperatures

Pilgrims, especially older individuals, are advised to avoid direct sun exposure while performing rituals and to drink sufficient amount of fluids Take necessary measures to avoid mosquito bites, which include wearing protective clothing (preferably light-coloured) that covers as much of the body as possible