Double Trouble In Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelan Giri Evicted? Here's What We Know

The Bigg Boss 19 house was chaotic this week as factions and conflicts continued. The double eviction on Salman Khan's show came as a surprise to everyone. Fans were shocked by Neelam Giri's exit, and Abhishek Bajaj's departure left them speechless.

After Neelam Giri's exit, Abhishek Bajaj was also eliminated. Rumours about a possible double eviction proved true. Neelam was out first, then Abhishek-leaving everyone stunned. The Bigg Boss update page confirmed Abhishek's elimination on its official X account. He was considered a strong player, so the vote results came as a surprise to many.

Following Neelam Giri's exit, fans were relieved when Pranit More returned, injecting new energy into the show. Upon his return, Pranit made a decision that changed the game: given the chance to save a nominated competitor, he chose Ashnoor Kaur, leading to Abhishek's exit.

A social media voting tally showed Abhishek Bajaj received the second most votes after Gaurav Khanna. Many supporters felt his elimination was unfair, prompting ongoing questions for the creators on Twitter and Instagram.

While Abhishek's fans were disappointed, Farrhana Bhatt's supporters celebrated. Many commented, 'Now Farhana's game will shine even brighter.'

This week, the house atmosphere heated up. Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul, and Gaurav Khanna competed, leading to arguments and group politics that split the house. With two powerful players gone, strategies are likely to shift in the coming episodes.