Türkiye's Ministry Of National Defense Posts Video On Military Parade In Baku (VIDEO)

Türkiye's Ministry Of National Defense Posts Video On Military Parade In Baku (VIDEO)
“Greetings to you, brother Azerbaijan! Congratulations on your Victory Day. Today, our heroic commandos will make the streets of Baku echo with the sound of courage and brotherhood, proudly saluting our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers. Our Air Force fighters will also carve the power of the Crescent and Star into the skies of Baku, proclaiming our eternal brotherhood to the world,” the post said.
