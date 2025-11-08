Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Ministry Of National Defense Posts Video On Military Parade In Baku (VIDEO)

2025-11-08 03:06:07

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has shared a social media post about the preparations for the upcoming military parade in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

“Greetings to you, brother Azerbaijan! Congratulations on your Victory Day. Today, our heroic commandos will make the streets of Baku echo with the sound of courage and brotherhood, proudly saluting our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers. Our Air Force fighters will also carve the power of the Crescent and Star into the skies of Baku, proclaiming our eternal brotherhood to the world,” the post said.

Trend News Agency

